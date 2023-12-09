The Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Rice Owls (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 58.8 the Owls allow.
  • Gonzaga has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
  • Rice is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.
  • The 67.9 points per game the Owls average are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
  • Rice has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 69.3 points.
  • Gonzaga is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 67.9 points.
  • This season the Owls are shooting 38.0% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 47.7% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Owls allow.

Rice Leaders

  • Dominique Ennis: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)
  • Malia Fisher: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Destiny Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Shelby Hayes: 5.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%
  • Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ SFA L 67-56 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 Texas Southern W 74-44 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC W 84-56 American Bank Center
12/9/2023 Gonzaga - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Prairie View A&M - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.