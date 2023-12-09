Roope Hintz will be among those in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a wager on Hintz against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Hintz has averaged 16:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In Hintz's 24 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Hintz has a point in 14 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points six times.

In nine of 24 games this year, Hintz has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 11 22 Points 8 10 Goals 3 12 Assists 5

