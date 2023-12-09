The South Dakota Coyotes (10-2) meet a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the North Dakota State Bison (10-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

South Dakota is putting up 350.9 yards per game offensively this year (69th in the FCS), and is giving up 317.8 yards per game (34th) on the defensive side of the ball. North Dakota State has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks third-best in points per game (38.3) and 15th-best in points allowed per game (19.3).

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

South Dakota North Dakota State 350.9 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.5 (1st) 317.8 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (62nd) 151.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.2 (4th) 199.1 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.3 (67th) 1 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (66th) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (4th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has compiled 2,360 yards (196.7 ypg) on 174-of-258 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has 804 rushing yards on 171 carries with six touchdowns.

Charles Pierre Jr. has collected 442 yards on 67 attempts, scoring four times.

Carter Bell's team-high 817 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 37 targets) with five touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has hauled in 36 receptions totaling 579 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jack Martens' 27 grabs have yielded 356 yards and one touchdown.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State this season. He has 2,315 passing yards (178.1 per game) while completing 73.2% of his passes. He's tossed 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 645 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has rushed for 658 yards on 106 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Eli Green paces his team with 673 receiving yards on 36 catches with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has caught 43 passes and compiled 615 receiving yards (47.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

RaJa Nelson's 28 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 363 yards (27.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

