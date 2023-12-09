The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) carry a seven-game win streak into a road contest against the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), who have won eight straight. It begins at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

TCU is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 130th.

The Horned Frogs record 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers allow (68.5).

When TCU puts up more than 68.5 points, it is 7-0.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU posted 77.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).

The Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, TCU performed better in home games last season, sinking 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage on the road.

TCU Upcoming Schedule