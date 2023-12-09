The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup against the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), winners of eight straight. It begins at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.5% from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 127th.

The Horned Frogs score 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers give up (68.5).

TCU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 68.5 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, TCU put up 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did when playing on the road (72.4).

The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, TCU performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.

TCU Upcoming Schedule