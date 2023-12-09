How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Robert Morris Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (3-5) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network +
Texas A&M vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison
- The Colonials put up an average of 62.6 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 50.6 the Aggies allow.
- Robert Morris has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 50.6 points.
- Texas A&M's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 62.6 points.
- The Aggies put up 73.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 63.5 the Colonials give up.
- Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.
- When Robert Morris gives up fewer than 73.4 points, it is 3-4.
- The Aggies are making 42.0% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Colonials allow to opponents (38.4%).
- The Colonials shoot 37.8% from the field, 5% higher than the Aggies concede.
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 45.9 FG%
- Janiah Barker: 13.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Aicha Coulibaly: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.2 FG%
- Endyia Rogers: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
- Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 30.8 FG%
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 81-57
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Kansas
|W 63-52
|Reed Arena
|12/6/2023
|Lamar
|W 83-51
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/18/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
