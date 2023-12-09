Saturday's game that pits the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) against the Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) at Moody Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-65 in favor of Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Texas vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 88, Houston Christian 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-22.4)

Texas (-22.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Texas' record against the spread this season is 2-6-0, and Houston Christian's is 4-2-0. A total of four out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Huskies' games have gone over.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) and give up 68.4 per outing (119th in college basketball).

Texas wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It is collecting 33.3 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.4 per outing.

Texas makes 7 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) while shooting 35.4% from deep (96th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game while shooting 31.3%.

The Longhorns average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (68th in college basketball), and allow 86.9 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Texas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Longhorns commit 11.6 per game (160th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (145th in college basketball play).

