The Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) will face the Texas Longhorns (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET and air on LHN.

Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: LHN

Texas Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Max Abmas: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Brock Cunningham: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Rank Texas AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank 36th 78.0 Points Scored 77.6 43rd 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 83.1 361st 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 31.3 210th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.3 74th 16th 16.2 Assists 14.8 56th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 15.0 350th

