UTEP vs. Oregon December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (5-2) face the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. This contest will start at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
UTEP vs. Oregon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UTEP Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keeshawn Barthelemy: 11.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Brennan Rigsby: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Oregon Players to Watch
UTEP vs. Oregon Stat Comparison
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|UTEP AVG
|UTEP Rank
|74th
|81.5
|Points Scored
|83.4
|49th
|230th
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|146th
|89th
|36
|Rebounds
|34
|154th
|140th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|129th
|8
|3pt Made
|5.4
|320th
|133rd
|14.2
|Assists
|18
|25th
|24th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|13.3
|264th
