The Portland Pilots (5-5) face the UTEP Miners (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots put up an average of 71.3 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 72.0 the Miners allow to opponents.
  • Portland is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.0 points.
  • UTEP is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Miners average just 4.1 more points per game (67.4) than the Pilots give up (63.3).
  • UTEP is 2-2 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 5-3.
  • The Miners shoot 40.1% from the field, only 1.0% lower than the Pilots concede defensively.
  • The Pilots' 42.8 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Miners have given up.

UTEP Leaders

  • Jane Asinde: 16.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Erin Wilson: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Delma Zita: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Adhel Tac: 7.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

UTEP Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 North Alabama W 95-88 Don Haskins Center
11/30/2023 Colorado State L 66-59 Don Haskins Center
12/3/2023 @ UTSA L 90-66 UTSA Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Portland - Don Haskins Center
12/20/2023 UIC - Rubin Arena
12/21/2023 Illinois - Massimino Court

