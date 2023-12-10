The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium and will try to build on a four-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Cowboys vs. Eagles? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Cowboys vs. Eagles?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Cowboys favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (10.4 points). Put your money on the Cowboys.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 64.3%.

The Cowboys have won 90% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-1).

Dallas has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.

The Eagles have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Philadelphia has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

Who will win? The Cowboys or Eagles? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 14 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-3)



Dallas (-3) The Cowboys have compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Dallas has gone 7-2 against the spread.

The Eagles have gone 7-3-2 against the spread this season.

Philadelphia is winless against the spread when it is 3-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Parlay your bets together on the Cowboys vs. Eagles matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) Dallas and Philadelphia average 8.2 more points between them than the total of 51.5 for this game.

The Cowboys and the Eagles have seen their opponents average a combined 9.2 less points per game than the point total of 51.5 set in this outing.

The Cowboys have hit the over in eight of their 12 games with a set total (66.7%).

The Eagles have gone over in seven of their 12 games with a set total (58.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Dak Prescott Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 12 269.5 26 14.5 2

A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 97.0 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.