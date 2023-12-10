Best Bets, Odds for the Cowboys vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football Game – Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium and will try to build on a four-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.
When is Cowboys vs. Eagles?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Cowboys favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (10.4 points). Put your money on the Cowboys.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 64.3%.
- The Cowboys have won 90% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-1).
- Dallas has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.
- The Eagles have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Philadelphia has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Dallas (-3)
- The Cowboys have compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Dallas has gone 7-2 against the spread.
- The Eagles have gone 7-3-2 against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia is winless against the spread when it is 3-point underdogs or more (0-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (51.5)
- Dallas and Philadelphia average 8.2 more points between them than the total of 51.5 for this game.
- The Cowboys and the Eagles have seen their opponents average a combined 9.2 less points per game than the point total of 51.5 set in this outing.
- The Cowboys have hit the over in eight of their 12 games with a set total (66.7%).
- The Eagles have gone over in seven of their 12 games with a set total (58.3%).
Dak Prescott Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|12
|269.5
|26
|14.5
|2
A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|97.0
|7
