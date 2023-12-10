The Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) aim to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wisdom Gym.

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Incarnate Word vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 67.0 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 63.0 the Texans allow.
  • When it scores more than 63.0 points, Incarnate Word is 3-0.
  • Tarleton State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.
  • The Texans record 68.0 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 52.2 the Cardinals give up.
  • Tarleton State is 2-4 when scoring more than 52.2 points.
  • Incarnate Word is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 68.0 points.
  • The Texans shoot 44.3% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.
  • The Cardinals shoot 40.2% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Texans concede.

Incarnate Word Leaders

  • Nina De Leon Negron: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)
  • Aliyah Collins: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Destiny Terrell: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%
  • Jorja Elliott: 9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Myra Bell: 6.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

Incarnate Word Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 67-57 McDermott Center
11/27/2023 @ Prairie View A&M W 57-44 William J. Nicks Building
12/2/2023 Dallas Christian W 103-52 McDermott Center
12/10/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
12/13/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Edward's - McDermott Center

