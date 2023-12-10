In the Week 14 contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Jake Ferguson find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson has 498 yards on 46 grabs and five TDs. He has been targeted 66 times, and posts 41.5 yards receiving per contest.

Ferguson has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 1 35 0 Week 13 Seahawks 8 6 77 1

