Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Turpin has reeled in 11 passes on 16 targets for 123 yards and three TDs, averaging 11.2 yards per game.

Turpin has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

KaVontae Turpin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1 Week 11 @Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 34 1 Week 13 Seahawks 3 1 10 0

