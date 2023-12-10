The Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
  • Prairie View A&M is 4-1 when it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
  • The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 110th.
  • The Panthers' 74.9 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 59.6 the Cyclones give up to opponents.
  • Prairie View A&M has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.6.
  • At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.
  • Prairie View A&M drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UT Martin W 78-66 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/21/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky W 76-64 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/29/2023 @ Tulane L 98-77 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/18/2023 North American - William J. Nicks Building

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.