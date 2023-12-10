Sunday's contest at Schollmaier Arena has the TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) squaring off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-49 win, as our model heavily favors TCU.

The Panthers' last contest on Monday ended in a 57-44 loss to Incarnate Word.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. TCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Prairie View A&M vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 80, Prairie View A&M 49

Other SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

The Panthers registered their signature win of the season on November 12, when they took down the McNeese Cowgirls, who rank No. 355 in our computer rankings, 85-70.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the first-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 355) on November 12

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Gerlyn Smith: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG% Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Desiree Lewis: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52 FG% Amauri Williams: 6 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 70.2 points per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per outing (183rd in college basketball). They have a +36 scoring differential and outscore opponents by six points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.