With the Dallas Cowboys squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Rico Dowdle a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Dowdle has 261 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 63 carries, with one touchdown.

Dowdle also averages 6.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 11 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Dowdle has one rushing TD in 12 games.

He has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Rico Dowdle Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 11 0 1 15 1 Week 13 Seahawks 5 15 0 1 7 0

