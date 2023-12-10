How to Watch the TCU vs. Prairie View A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU vs. Prairie View A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 70.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 55.4 the Horned Frogs allow.
- Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it scores more than 55.4 points.
- TCU has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.2 points.
- The 78.9 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 14.7 more points than the Panthers allow (64.2).
- TCU is 8-0 when scoring more than 64.2 points.
- When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 3-2.
- The Horned Frogs shoot 46.6% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.
- The Panthers shoot 44.1% from the field, 10.5% higher than the Horned Frogs allow.
TCU Leaders
- Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Madison Conner: 24.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (51-for-112)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Jaden Owens: 6.6 PTS, 7.0 AST, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Nebraska
|W 88-81
|McArthur Center
|12/1/2023
|Tulsa
|W 82-50
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/5/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 77-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/17/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/20/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
