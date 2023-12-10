Want to know which basketball team is on top of the WAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

8-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: W 69-64 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: @ Portland

@ Portland Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. SFA

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

5-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 78-70 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Seattle U

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-11

6-3 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th

250th Last Game: W 101-46 vs Northwest (WA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Francisco

@ San Francisco Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UT Arlington

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 18-12

5-4 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 74-37 vs UNT Dallas

Next Game

Opponent: Texas-Dallas

Texas-Dallas Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Tarleton State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-10

8-2 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th

313th Last Game: W 85-47 vs Sterling (KS)

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

6-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: L 76-55 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Riverside

@ UC Riverside Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-20

4-6 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: W 120-69 vs Howard Payne

Next Game

Opponent: UTEP

UTEP Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Utah Valley

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-19

6-4 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: L 74-71 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Utah Tech

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

5-5 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: L 80-75 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Southern Utah

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-21

3-6 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: W 82-74 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Arizona

@ Northern Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-27

3-7 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: W 76-74 vs Texas A&M-CC

Next Game