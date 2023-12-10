Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly Women's WAC Power Rankings
Find out how each WAC team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
WAC Power Rankings
1. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: W 60-57 vs Pepperdine
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
2. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: W 66-59 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Idaho
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
3. SFA
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
- Last Game: L 74-69 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
4. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-12
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: W 91-55 vs McMurry
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
5. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: L 77-67 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Opponent: Bethesda (CA)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
6. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: W 58-40 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: W 68-38 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Mexico State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 232nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
- Last Game: L 57-42 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Opponent: @ McNeese
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
9. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 258th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 95-74 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sam Houston
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
10. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
- Last Game: L 69-46 vs Texas A&M-CC
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
11. Seattle U
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
- Last Game: L 69-61 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
