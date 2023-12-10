Find out how each WAC team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

WAC Power Rankings

1. Cal Baptist

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
  • Last Game: W 60-57 vs Pepperdine

Next Game

  • Opponent: CSU Fullerton
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2. Grand Canyon

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-5
  • Overall Rank: 99th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
  • Last Game: W 66-59 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Idaho
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. SFA

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
  • Last Game: L 74-69 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4. Abilene Christian

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-12
  • Overall Rank: 160th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
  • Last Game: W 91-55 vs McMurry

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Utah Tech

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 183rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
  • Last Game: L 77-67 vs Weber State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bethesda (CA)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. Southern Utah

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 189th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
  • Last Game: W 58-40 vs New Mexico

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Utah Valley

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 224th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
  • Last Game: W 68-38 vs Utah State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ New Mexico State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Tarleton State

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 232nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
  • Last Game: L 57-42 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ McNeese
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. UT Arlington

  • Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 6-24
  • Overall Rank: 258th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 95-74 vs Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Sam Houston
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10. UT Rio Grande Valley

  • Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 2-27
  • Overall Rank: 294th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
  • Last Game: L 69-46 vs Texas A&M-CC

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas A&M-CC
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

11. Seattle U

  • Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 2-27
  • Overall Rank: 314th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
  • Last Game: L 69-61 vs San Diego State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

