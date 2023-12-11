Devin Vassell plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Vassell produced 11 points and five assists in a 121-112 loss against the Bulls.

Below we will dive into Vassell's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.1 18.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.1 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.2 PRA -- 24 25.1 PR -- 21.2 21.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.2



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Vassell has made 6.6 shots per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Vassell is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Spurs rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 106.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

Conceding 43.7 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 22.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 11.1 makes per contest.

Devin Vassell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 40 25 3 2 3 0 0

