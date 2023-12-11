Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Montague County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowie High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
