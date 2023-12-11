How to Watch the Spurs vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) will look to end a 16-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets (10-9) on December 11, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Spurs vs Rockets Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 45.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 44.2% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 25th.
- The Spurs put up an average of 110.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 106.8 the Rockets allow.
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, San Antonio is 3-11.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs score 114.5 points per game, eight more than away (106.5). Defensively they concede 122.4 points per game at home, 0.8 less than on the road (123.2).
- At home, San Antonio gives up 122.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 123.2.
- The Spurs pick up 2.8 more assists per game at home (30.5) than away (27.7).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach Collins
|Questionable
|Thumb
