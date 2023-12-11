Stars vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (15-8-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Stars were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stars vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 14 of their 23 games when favored on the moneyline this season (60.9%).
- Dallas has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
- In 15 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Stars vs Red Wings Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|87 (8th)
|Goals
|97 (2nd)
|80 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|82 (16th)
|18 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|25 (4th)
|11 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (27th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Dallas has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Seven of Dallas' past 10 contests went over.
- The Stars have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 87 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Stars have allowed 80 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +7 goal differential .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.