Victor Wembanyama plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 121-112 loss against the Bulls, Wembanyama had 21 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Wembanyama's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.0 18.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 11.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.6 PRA -- 31.8 32.5 PR -- 29.2 29.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.9



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Rockets

Wembanyama has taken 16.4 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 17.1% and 16.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Wembanyama is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4.

Allowing 106.8 points per contest, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Rockets allow 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have conceded 22.9 per game, best in the NBA.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Victor Wembanyama vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 31 21 12 1 0 3 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.