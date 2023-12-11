In Houston, Texas on Monday, December 11 at 8:00 PM ET, Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets (10-9) take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (3-18).

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

Victor Wembanyama vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 795.3 781.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.8 41.1 Fantasy Rank 19 22

Victor Wembanyama vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 19 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 25.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Spurs put up 110.7 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 122.8 per outing (28th in NBA). They have a -253 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

San Antonio falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It grabs 42.7 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.5.

The Spurs make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), 1.3 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 39.3%.

San Antonio has lost the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 15.9 (28th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (19th in league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun's numbers for the season are 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 9.1 boards per game, shooting 54.2% from the floor.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (26th in the NBA) and allow 106.8 per outing (second in the league).

The 44.5 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 13th in the league. Its opponents grab 43.7 per contest.

The Rockets connect on 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (17th in the NBA). They are making 1.4 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 11.1 per game while shooting 33%.

Houston and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Rockets commit 12.4 per game (eighth in the league) and force 11.7 (27th in NBA play).

Victor Wembanyama vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game -7.2 4.7 Usage Percentage 30% 27.3% True Shooting Pct 51.8% 58.6% Total Rebound Pct 18.5% 15.1% Assist Pct 13.5% 29.7%

