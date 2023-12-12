Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Bexar County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
IDEA Eastside at Utopia High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Utopia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IDEA Monterrey Park at Lutheran High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle Pass High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
