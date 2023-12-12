High school basketball action in Callahan County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Callahan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baird High School at Knox City High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Knox City, TX

Knox City, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Eula High School at Miles High School