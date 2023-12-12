Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Castro County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Castro County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Castro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dimmitt High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dumas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
