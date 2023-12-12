Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collingsworth County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Collingsworth County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collingsworth County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crowell High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wellington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.