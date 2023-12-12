Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Franklin County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pewitt High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mount Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.