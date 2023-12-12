Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Hale County, Texas today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale Center High School at All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale Center High School at Tahoka High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tahoka, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.