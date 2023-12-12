Tuesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (6-1) and Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 82-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 12.

The Cougars took care of business in their last matchup 86-53 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday.

Houston vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 82, Texas Southern 55

Other Big 12 Predictions

Houston Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cougars beat the Air Force Falcons 99-61 on November 10.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Houston is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 195) on November 10

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 225) on December 8

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 229) on November 19

106-65 at home over Sam Houston (No. 230) on November 14

79-59 at home over Florida A&M (No. 295) on December 3

Houston Leaders

Bria Patterson: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.0 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)

11.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.0 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37) Kamryn Jones: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Maliyah Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 23.7 points per game with a +166 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.0 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allow 62.3 per outing (146th in college basketball).

