How to Watch the Houston vs. Texas Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Houston Cougars (6-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Fertitta Center.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 59.2 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- Houston's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59.2 points.
- The Cougars record 86.0 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 75.5 the Tigers give up.
- When Houston totals more than 75.5 points, it is 6-0.
- Texas Southern is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 86.0 points.
- The Cougars are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (40.3%).
Houston Leaders
- Bria Patterson: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.0 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)
- Kamryn Jones: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Maliyah Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 70-45
|Fertitta Center
|12/3/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 79-59
|Fertitta Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 86-53
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/12/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/14/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
