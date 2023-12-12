Top Lakers vs. Mavericks Players to Watch - December 12
Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) and the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at American Airlines Center features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Mavericks' Dereck Lively as players to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
Mavericks' Last Game
The Mavericks were victorious in their most recent game against the Grizzlies, 120-113, on Monday. Luka Doncic starred with 35 points, plus eight boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|35
|8
|6
|2
|2
|5
|Jaden Hardy
|19
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5
|Dereck Lively
|16
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Lakers vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Lakers vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis is averaging 23.0 points, 3.1 assists and 12.6 boards per contest.
- LeBron James puts up 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 16.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Austin Reaves is averaging 14.0 points, 4.6 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
- Christian Wood is putting up 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic gives the Mavericks 32.0 points, 8.3 boards and 8.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Lively gets 9.1 points, 8.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers for the season are 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.5 treys per game (fourth in NBA).
- The Mavericks get 9.9 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists.
- Grant Williams provides the Mavericks 9.8 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|30.4
|8.2
|8.2
|1.5
|0.7
|3.3
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|24.1
|13.7
|3.1
|1.3
|1.8
|0
|LeBron James
|LAL
|24.3
|6.5
|7
|1.3
|0.5
|2.3
|Kyrie Irving
|DAL
|19
|3
|2.8
|0.9
|0.1
|1.8
|D'Angelo Russell
|LAL
|14.3
|3.1
|5.9
|1.3
|0.4
|2.1
|Dereck Lively
|DAL
|8.2
|8.4
|1.3
|0.5
|1.9
|0
