Tuesday's game that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 81-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Iowa, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 12.

The matchup has no line set.

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 81, Prairie View A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-9.9)

Northern Iowa (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Northern Iowa is 2-6-0 against the spread, while Prairie View A&M's ATS record this season is 5-2-0. The Northern Iowa Panthers have a 6-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Prairie View A&M Panthers have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Prairie View A&M Panthers put up 72.5 points per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 78.6 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They have a -49 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Prairie View A&M pulls down 36.5 rebounds per game (200th in college basketball) while conceding 40.0 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.5 boards per game.

Prairie View A&M knocks down 4.9 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball) at a 31.0% rate (275th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Prairie View A&M has committed 3.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (308th in college basketball) while forcing 16.9 (seventh in college basketball).

