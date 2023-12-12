Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Presidio County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Presidio County, Texas today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Presidio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Presidio High School at Pecos High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pecos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.