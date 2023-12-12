Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Refugio County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Refugio County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Refugio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodsboro at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Woodsboro
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Woodsboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
