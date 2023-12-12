Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Runnels County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Runnels County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Runnels County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garden City High School at Winters High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Winters, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ballinger High School at Early High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Early, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eula High School at Miles High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Miles, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
