The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 137.5.

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sam Houston -8.5 137.5

Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Sam Houston has an average point total of 146.0 in its outings this year, 8.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bearkats have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Sam Houston has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Bearkats have played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Sam Houston.

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 6 66.7% 73.7 146.8 72.3 143.4 138.9 UL Monroe 2 40% 73.1 146.8 71.1 143.4 138.3

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats score 73.7 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 71.1 the Warhawks allow.

When Sam Houston totals more than 71.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 5-4-0 2-0 7-2-0 UL Monroe 2-3-0 1-2 2-3-0

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sam Houston UL Monroe 12-1 Home Record 7-8 11-6 Away Record 4-10 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

