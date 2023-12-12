Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scurry County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Scurry County, Texas today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hermleigh High School at Motley County High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Matador, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamesa High School at Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ira High School at Rule High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rule, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.