Tuesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (6-1) and Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 82-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 12.

The Tigers are coming off of a 74-44 loss to Rice in their last outing on Wednesday.

Texas Southern vs. Houston Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Texas Southern vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 82, Texas Southern 55

Other SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

This season, the Tigers are winless against D1 opponents.

Texas Southern has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

The Cougars have tied for the 96th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Jaida Belton: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 2 BLK, 43.6 FG%

6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 2 BLK, 43.6 FG% Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Jordyn Turner: 10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG% Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 29 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers' -98 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.2 points per game (287th in college basketball) while giving up 75.5 per outing (333rd in college basketball).

