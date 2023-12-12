Texas Southern vs. Houston December 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) play the Houston Cougars (4-0) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET.
Texas Southern vs. Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Bria Patterson: 14.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Laila Blair: 20.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kierra Merchant: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kamryn Jones: 5.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
