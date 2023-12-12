The Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) will aim to stop a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Houston Cougars (6-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Fertitta Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Southern vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 59.2 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Cougars give up to opponents.

Houston's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.2 points.

The Cougars put up 86 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 75.5 the Tigers allow.

Houston is 6-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Texas Southern has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 86 points.

This year the Cougars are shooting 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Tigers give up.

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Jaida Belton: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 2 BLK, 43.6 FG%

6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 2 BLK, 43.6 FG% Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Jordyn Turner: 10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG% Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 29 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Texas Southern Schedule