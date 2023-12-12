Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Upton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Upton County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coahoma High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rankin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.