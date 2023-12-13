How to Watch the Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The Red Raiders are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Cardinals, who have won four in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score 11.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Red Raiders allow their opponents to score (53.9).
- When it scores more than 53.9 points, Incarnate Word is 5-1.
- Texas Tech's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.
- The Red Raiders put up 75.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 50.7 the Cardinals give up.
- When Texas Tech scores more than 50.7 points, it is 10-0.
- When Incarnate Word allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 5-2.
- The Red Raiders are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (38.8%).
- The Cardinals shoot 40.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Red Raiders allow.
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Nina De Leon Negron: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Destiny Terrell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%
- Jorja Elliott: 9.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Myra Bell: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)
Incarnate Word Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Prairie View A&M
|W 57-44
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/2/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 103-52
|McDermott Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|W 57-42
|Wisdom Gym
|12/13/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Edward's
|-
|McDermott Center
|12/20/2023
|Texas Lutheran
|-
|McDermott Center
