Keldon Johnson plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Johnson, in his previous game (December 11 loss against the Rockets), posted 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Johnson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.7 17.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 6.6 Assists 4.5 4.0 3.4 PRA -- 27.2 27.7 PR -- 23.2 24.3 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Lakers

Johnson is responsible for taking 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

He's taken 5.7 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.3. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 103 possessions per contest.

The Lakers concede 112.6 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have given up 26.5 per contest, 17th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 13.8 makes per contest, 24th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keldon Johnson vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 33 25 5 0 3 0 0 11/26/2022 37 26 10 3 3 1 2 11/25/2022 35 15 9 2 1 0 1 11/20/2022 31 12 3 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.