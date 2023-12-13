The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they look to end a nine-game home losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Spurs 110

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.2)

Lakers (-8.2) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.6

The Lakers' .458 ATS win percentage (11-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .364 mark (8-14-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (33.3%).

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the point total 63.6% of the time this season (14 out of 22). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (10 out of 24).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 12-4, a better mark than the Spurs have posted (2-19) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 25th in the league in points scored (109.4 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (121.4).

San Antonio is 21st in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.1) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.1).

This season the Spurs are third-best in the league in assists at 28.8 per game.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16 per game) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.5).

In 2023-24 the Spurs are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.5 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

