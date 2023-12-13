Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Parker County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timber Creek High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
