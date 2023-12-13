The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rice Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

In games Rice shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Owls are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 125th.

The Owls record 6.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Cardinals give up (79.1).

Rice has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 79.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Rice fared better at home last season, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 73.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.5.

Looking at three-point shooting, Rice performed better at home last year, sinking 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Upcoming Schedule