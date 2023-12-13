How to Watch Rice vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rice vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rice Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
- In games Rice shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Owls are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 125th.
- The Owls record 6.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Cardinals give up (79.1).
- Rice has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 79.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Rice fared better at home last season, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 73.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.5.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Rice performed better at home last year, sinking 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-78
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 65-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|L 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.